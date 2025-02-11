Report: Detroit Tigers Submit Multi-Year Offer For Alex Bregman

According to a report from Bob Nightengale, the Detroit Tigers have made a multi-year contract offer to Alex Bregman. The Tigers, along with the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, have reportedly submitted multi-year offers to Bregman, with each deal reaching at least four years. That said, as Nightengale says in his recent report, no team has yet been willing to meet Bregman's asking price.

Here is what Nightengale wrote on Monday

“The Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and the Houston Astros have all made offers of at least four years to Bregman, but no one has been willing to meet his asking price.”

Bregman is reportedly seeking a six-year deal, but he may need to accept a shorter-term deal with a higher annual value if he wants to land with a team before the 2025 season begins.

Stay tuned!