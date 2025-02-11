Wednesday, February 12, 2025
HomeGeneral TopicReport: Detroit Tigers Submit Multi-Year Offer For Alex Bregman
General Topic

Report: Detroit Tigers Submit Multi-Year Offer For Alex Bregman

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

According to a report from Bob Nightengale, the Detroit Tigers have made a multi-year contract offer to Alex Bregman. The Tigers, along with the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, have reportedly submitted multi-year offers to Bregman, with each deal reaching at least four years. That said, as Nightengale says in his recent report, no team has yet been willing to meet Bregman's asking price.

Alex Bregman

Here is what Nightengale wrote on Monday

“The Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and the Houston Astros have all made offers of at least four years to Bregman, but no one has been willing to meet his asking price.”

Bregman is reportedly seeking a six-year deal, but he may need to accept a shorter-term deal with a higher annual value if he wants to land with a team before the 2025 season begins.

Stay tuned!

Previous article
Detroit Lions Free Agency: Predicting a Contract for CB Carlton Davis
Next article
Report: Former Detroit Lions Expected To Hire Tyler Roehl
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions