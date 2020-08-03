41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, August 3, 2020
type here...

Report: Detroit Tigers told Tuesday’s game is ‘highly unlikely’ to be played

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

It is looking more and more like the Detroit Tigers will end up having at least two days off between games as a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Tigers game with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday is highly unlikely to happen due to Cardinals players testing positive for COVID-19.

The Tigers and Cardinals are currently scheduled to play on Tuesday, a doubleheader on Wednesday, and the series finale on Thursday. Do not be surprised at all if all three of those games end up being canceled.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers upcoming series vs. Cardinals is not happening

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a tweet from Mark Saxon, the St. Louis Cardinals are not traveling to Detroit, where they were scheduled to play four games...
Read more
- Advertisement -
General Topic

Jamie Samuelsen’s wife Christy tweets out emotional message

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, we were all crushed to learn that long time Detroit Sports radio host Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket had passed away...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers told Tuesday’s game is ‘highly unlikely’ to be played

Don Drysdale - 0
It is looking more and more like the Detroit Tigers will end up having at least two days off between games as a report...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Detroit Red Wings prized prospect Moritz Seider to play in Germany

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Red Wings have loaned prized prospect, Moritz Seider, to Adler Mannheim with the...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers upcoming series vs. Cardinals is not happening

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a tweet from Mark Saxon, the St. Louis Cardinals are not traveling to Detroit, where they were scheduled to play four games...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers P Tyler Alexander’s hat headed to Baseball Hall of Fame

Michael Whitaker - 0
A member of the Detroit Tigers made history on Sunday at Comerica Park, and he's being honored for it. Tyler Alexander struck out nine...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Ex-Tiger Nick Castellanos hits 2 bombs, but commits error leading to 3 Tigers runs (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Well, there's that Nick Castellanos defense we remember. The former Detroit Tiger misplayed a fly ball into center field and dropped it, which led to...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers demote Beau Burrows in favor of Daniel Norris

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers have made a roster move following the conclusion of today's first game of their double header against the Cincinati Reds at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.