Report: Detroit Tigers told Tuesday’s game is ‘highly unlikely’ to be played

It is looking more and more like the Detroit Tigers will end up having at least two days off between games as a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Tigers game with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday is highly unlikely to happen due to Cardinals players testing positive for COVID-19.

The Tigers and Cardinals are currently scheduled to play on Tuesday, a doubleheader on Wednesday, and the series finale on Thursday. Do not be surprised at all if all three of those games end up being canceled.

No announcement yet from MLB on Cardinals’ COVID-19 test results, but Tigers were told tomorrow night’s scheduled game at Comerica Park is “highly unlikely” to be played, a source tells The Athletic. Teams also scheduled for doubleheader Wednesday and afternoon game Thursday. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2020