Report: Detroit Tigers upcoming series vs. Cardinals is not happening

According to a tweet from Mark Saxon, the St. Louis Cardinals are not traveling to Detroit, where they were scheduled to play four games from Tuesday through Thursday against the Tigers.

Though no official report has come out, some are saying that some Cardinals players came down with COVID-19 after going to a casino.

Source: the #STLCards are not going to Detroit, which was to be their next destination. That means they likely will have to make up at least seven games. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 3, 2020

Saxon has now added that he can confirm at least six Cardinals players have tested positive while one source as indicated it is as high as 13.

Also, I can now confirm at least eight positives. Of those, six are players. One source said the number is 13. https://t.co/4x1nDC5Q5s — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 3, 2020

Jon Heyman has chimed in confirming that the series has been postponed, noting that 7 players and 6 staff members have tested positive.

That’s the total positives for Cards, including previous results: 7 players, 6 staff https://t.co/gBGnoDDxhm — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 3, 2020