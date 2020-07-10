Report: Division I athletic director says cancellation of 2020 football season ‘is coming’

Though this is no the news we wanted to report today, we have been saying this was coming for some time now.

According to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, one Division I athletic director told him that the Ivy League’s decision to cancel fall sports for the 2020 season will almost certainly start a domino effect, just like it did for college basketball and that the cancellation of the 2020 college football season is coming.

Nation, are you buying this report? Are we close to finding out that there will not be college football in 2020?

“It’s coming.” — one Diviision I athletic director on the cancellation of the 2020 football season. Says Ivy League’s decision almost certainly will start domino effect, just like it did for college basketball. Shortened spring football season a strong possibility. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) July 10, 2020