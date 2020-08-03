41.2 F
Report: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys the XFL

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

The XFL is not dead yet as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has reportedly purchased the league along with RedBird Capital as a partner.

From Sportico:

The XFL has been sold to a group that includes former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock’’ Johnson, giving the bankrupt football league the kind of star power that may draw even non-sports fans.

Johnson, an actor and producer who played college football at the University of Miami, teamed up with Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital to buy the league just hours before a planned auction was scheduled to begin.

They paid $15 million, splitting it evenly. Johnson’s business partner, Dany Garcia, who is also his ex-wife, will be a stakeholder as well.

RedBird has made a litany of sports-related investments, including some with ties to the National Football League and its players.

