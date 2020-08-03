Report: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys the XFL

The XFL is not dead yet as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has reportedly purchased the league along with RedBird Capital as a partner.

From Sportico:

The XFL has been sold to a group that includes former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock’’ Johnson, giving the bankrupt football league the kind of star power that may draw even non-sports fans.

Johnson, an actor and producer who played college football at the University of Miami, teamed up with Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital to buy the league just hours before a planned auction was scheduled to begin.

They paid $15 million, splitting it evenly. Johnson’s business partner, Dany Garcia, who is also his ex-wife, will be a stakeholder as well.

RedBird has made a litany of sports-related investments, including some with ties to the National Football League and its players.

It’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS.

Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field.

Mahalo to the @NFL & @FoxTV for this epic opportunity.#HardestWorkersOnTheField#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/j50YhmfTCS

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2020