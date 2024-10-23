Report Emerges on Titans QB Will Levis’ Status vs. Detroit Lions

As the Detroit Lions prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, they appear to be catching yet another significant break. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Titans quarterback Will Levis is considered a long shot to play in the Week 8 matchup due to a right shoulder injury. Levis, who suffered a Grade 2 AC sprain, is expected to miss this week's game in order to fully recover for a potential return in Week 8 against the New England Patriots.

Will Levis' Shoulder Injury

Levis' shoulder injury has been a concern for the Titans since it occurred two weeks ago, affecting his throwing capabilities. With the Titans wanting to give their starting quarterback ample time to heal, the expectation is that veteran backup Mason Rudolph will get the start for the second consecutive week.

Rudolph, while a serviceable veteran, doesn’t bring the same dynamic play that Levis has shown flashes of this season. In what is already shaping up to be a favorable matchup for the Lions, the absence of Levis could make this an even easier road to victory for Detroit.

Lions Defense Set To Feast?

The Lions' defense has been dominant in recent weeks, and the absence of Levis presents another opportunity for Detroit to take advantage of a depleted Titans offense. With a strong pass rush and a secondary that continues to improve, facing a backup quarterback like Rudolph gives the Lions a clear edge.

Detroit’s defense, led by coordinator Aaron Glenn, has been excellent at limiting big plays and forcing opponents into mistakes. If Rudolph gets the start, it’s likely that the Lions’ defense will dial up the pressure, hoping to create turnovers and capitalize on the situation.

Titans' Offense Struggling

In addition to missing Levis, the Titans have also been struggling offensively. They recently traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, further depleting their offensive firepower. Without Hopkins and Levis, the Titans are left to rely heavily on running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who will have to carry the load in this matchup.

However, with the Lions' defense playing at such a high level, it's going to be a tough task for Tennessee to generate enough offense to keep pace with Detroit’s explosive attack, led by quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Looking Ahead

With the Lions sitting at 5-1 and eager to keep their momentum rolling, this matchup against the Titans presents another golden opportunity. Already dealing with a struggling Titans team, the absence of Levis makes Detroit's path to victory even clearer. Barring any surprises, the Lions will head into Sunday's game as heavy favorites to secure another win at Ford Field.

The Lions have had their share of fortunate breaks this season, and missing Levis in Week 8 is another one to add to the list.