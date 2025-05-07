Report Emerges Revealing Why Detroit Lions Pursued Isaac TeSlaa so Aggressively

A new report reveals why the Detroit Lions moved up 32 spots in the 2025 NFL Draft to grab Isaac TeSlaa—jumping teams like the Saints and Bills who were also eyeing the Arkansas wideout.

When the Detroit Lions jumped up 32 spots in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, it caught the attention of many across the league. Now, a new report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provides the clearest picture yet of why Detroit was so aggressive in making that move.

According to Fowler, the Lions weren’t the only team eyeing TeSlaa, and Detroit’s trade-up was all about beating others to the punch.

“TeSlaa also had great predraft processes with the New Orleans Saints (No. 71) and the Buffalo Bills (No. 72), so it wasn’t lost on TeSlaa that Detroit traded directly in front of those two, plus Denver at No. 74, which went to receiver Pat Bryant,” Fowler reported.

Lions Didn’t Want to Miss Their Guy

The move, which cost Detroit three third-round picks, positioned them at pick No. 70—just ahead of the Saints and Bills. Both teams had shown strong interest in TeSlaa, particularly after his impressive pre-draft process.

Detroit didn’t wait to see if their guy would fall. They made their move.

From Off the Radar to Must-Have Prospect

TeSlaa’s rise wasn’t typical. He wasn’t on most big boards early in the process and had to work for every opportunity to impress scouts.

“TeSlaa was off the draft radar and had to scramble to get an invite to the Hula Bowl, which led to an invite to the Senior Bowl,” Fowler explained. “He performed well at both, then caught scouts’ attention at the combine by running a 4.43-second 40 at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds.”

That mix of size, speed, and hustle made TeSlaa one of the more intriguing wideouts in the class. Detroit valued that combination—and wasn’t willing to take the risk of letting him slide to a division rival or fellow contender.

Reading the Draft Room Like a Pro

Fowler also noted that the move didn’t go unnoticed by TeSlaa himself. He understood what Detroit’s trade-up meant.

It’s clear Detroit wasn’t simply gambling—they were anticipating a run on receivers, and TeSlaa was their guy. He wasn’t just a value pick. He was the plan.

The Bottom Line

Not every draft trade is easy to explain, but this one makes sense. Detroit saw something special in Isaac TeSlaa—both on tape and in person—and did what it had to do to bring him to Allen Park. Time will tell whether the move pays off, but if his story so far is any indication, betting on TeSlaa’s work ethic and rise may prove to be a very smart play.