Report: Ex-Red Wing Pavel Datsyuk wants to play one more season in KHL

Former Detroit Red Wings superstar forward Pavel Datsyuk carved out an NHL career that saw him consistently listed as one of hockey’s top players.

After he returned home to his native Russia to continue his professional career, he continued to play at a high level for the KHL’s SKA Saint Petersburg. He spent last year with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg, and according to a report, intends on playing on at least one more season.

During his NHL career, Datsyuk scored 314 goals with 918 total points. He helped the Red Wings to the 2008 Stanley Cup championship, and was also part of the 2002 championship team. He won the Frank J. Selke Trophy three times as the NHL’s top defensive forward, as well as being nominated for the 2009 Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.