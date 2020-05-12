41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Ex-Red Wing Pavel Datsyuk wants to play one more season in KHL

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings News

The Detroit Red Wings first Captain

Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have one of the most storied histories in hockey and it all began in 1926 when the franchise joined the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

On This Date: Red Wings’ Pavel Datsyuk scores playoff hat trick (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings had their way with the Dallas Stars in the 2008 Western Conference Finals, winning the series four games to two...
Read more

Former Detroit Red Wings superstar forward Pavel Datsyuk carved out an NHL career that saw him consistently listed as one of hockey’s top players.

After he returned home to his native Russia to continue his professional career, he continued to play at a high level for the KHL’s SKA Saint Petersburg. He spent last year with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg, and according to a report, intends on playing on at least one more season.

During his NHL career, Datsyuk scored 314 goals with 918 total points. He helped the Red Wings to the 2008 Stanley Cup championship, and was also part of the 2002 championship team. He won the Frank J. Selke Trophy three times as the NHL’s top defensive forward, as well as being nominated for the 2009 Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleFormer Detroit Lions DL Roger Brown on COVID-19: “I’ll kick its butt”
Next articleFormer Tigers P Armando Galarraga wants to be credited with perfect game

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.