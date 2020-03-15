Report: First NHL case of COVID-19 has been confirmed

The National Hockey League shut down their season earlier in the week, following the NBA’s lead after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

And now, the first confirmed case of the illness has found its way to the Vancouver Canucks.

- Advertisement -

The team released a statement saying that an unnamed full-time office staff member has tested positive for coronavirus:

- Advertisement -

“Earlier today, Canucks Sports & Entertainment staff were updated that a member of our fulltime office staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosed individual is receiving care, observing 14-day self-quarantine guidelines and is feeling better. Anyone who may have had contact with the individual have been notified and are also observing self-quarantine for precautionary reasons. As a result, CSE’s offices are closed tomorrow and employees are preparing to work from home wherever possible. We are receiving guidance from the health authorities on next steps.

The individual does not have a fan-facing role and is not in contact with the players, hockey operations personnel or Rogers Arena part-time events staff. Therefore the Public Health Authority has confirmed the public risk of exposure is low.

CSE is taking continued, proactive steps to be a responsible member of our community, observing the impact of events and interactions, for the greater good of the health and safety of Metro Vancouver. We continue to urge everyone to focus on their health and appreciate their patience and understanding during this time.”

The good news is that the staffer appears to be doing well despite the diagnosis. Hopefully they’re able to make a full and complete recovery soon.