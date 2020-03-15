29.4 F
Detroit
Monday, March 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: First NHL case of COVID-19 has been confirmed

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Tom Brady is nowhere near singing a deal with New England Patriots

On Monday, Tom Brady will officially be able to begin speaking to NFL teams who are interested in signing...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: First NHL case of COVID-19 has been confirmed

The National Hockey League shut down their season earlier in the week, following the NBA's lead after Utah Jazz...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Nashville Predators forward Nick Bonino delivers harsh message to citizens still frequenting public areas

As the spread of COVID-19 continues, the National Hockey League decided to follow the NBA's course of action and...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The National Hockey League shut down their season earlier in the week, following the NBA’s lead after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

And now, the first confirmed case of the illness has found its way to the Vancouver Canucks.

- Advertisement -

The team released a statement saying that an unnamed full-time office staff member has tested positive for coronavirus:

- Advertisement -

“Earlier today, Canucks Sports & Entertainment staff were updated that a member of our fulltime office staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosed individual is receiving care, observing 14-day self-quarantine guidelines and is feeling better. Anyone who may have had contact with the individual have been notified and are also observing self-quarantine for precautionary reasons. As a result, CSE’s offices are closed tomorrow and employees are preparing to work from home wherever possible. We are receiving guidance from the health authorities on next steps.

The individual does not have a fan-facing role and is not in contact with the players, hockey operations personnel or Rogers Arena part-time events staff. Therefore the Public Health Authority has confirmed the public risk of exposure is low.

CSE is taking continued, proactive steps to be a responsible member of our community, observing the impact of events and interactions, for the greater good of the health and safety of Metro Vancouver. We continue to urge everyone to focus on their health and appreciate their patience and understanding during this time.”

The good news is that the staffer appears to be doing well despite the diagnosis. Hopefully they’re able to make a full and complete recovery soon.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleNashville Predators forward Nick Bonino delivers harsh message to citizens still frequenting public areas
Next articleReport: Tom Brady is nowhere near singing a deal with New England Patriots

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Tom Brady is nowhere near singing a deal with New England Patriots

On Monday, Tom Brady will officially be able to begin speaking to NFL teams who are interested in signing...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: First NHL case of COVID-19 has been confirmed

Michael Whitaker - 0
The National Hockey League shut down their season earlier in the week, following the NBA's lead after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Nashville Predators forward Nick Bonino delivers harsh message to citizens still frequenting public areas

Michael Whitaker - 0
As the spread of COVID-19 continues, the National Hockey League decided to follow the NBA's course of action and immediately suspend their regular season. While...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions interested in bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Chad Forbes, the Detroit Lions have some interest in bringing back LB Kyle Van Noy. https://twitter.com/nfldraftbites/status/1239353913398173707?s=21 Van Noy has said he...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions OG Graham Glasgow linked to NFC North foe

Don Drysdale - 0
When the NFL free agency period kicks off on Wednesday, Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow will hit the market and be able to sign...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Nashville Predators forward Nick Bonino delivers harsh message to citizens still frequenting public areas

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
As the spread of COVID-19 continues, the National Hockey League decided to follow the NBA's course of action and immediately suspend their regular season. While...
Read more

New CDC recommendations could spell bad news for fans

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
As the spread of COVID-19 continues throughout North America and the rest of the world, several sports leagues have decided to delay or outright...
Read more

Red Wings C Steve Yzerman becomes Floyd Mayweather in scrum with Rob Ramage [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
Steve Yzerman may not have been in very many fights in his career with the Detroit Red Wings, but you are about to see...
Read more

Bob Probert vs. Tie Domi: All 9 of their head-to-head fights [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
As we all sit and wonder when we will have sports back in our lives, all we can do is remember the good times. Some...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.