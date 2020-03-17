Report: First NHL Player tests positive for COVID-19

We knew it was just a matter of time but according to Elliotte Friedman, the first NHL player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player is reportedly from the Ottawa Senators and the teams expected to make an official announcement.

There is word tonight that an Ottawa Senator player has tested positive for COVID-19. This would be the NHL's first positive test. Initial word is symptoms are not serious. Team is expected make official announcement.

From Ottawa Senators:

An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The player has had mild symptoms and is in isolation.

The Ottawa Senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials. As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff.

The health of our players, fans, and community remains our highest priority. We will continue to do everything we can to help ensure our players, staff, fans and the greater community remain safe and healthy during this time of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus.