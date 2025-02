According to a report from Matt Zenitz, the Detroit Lions are expected to hire Iowa State assistant head coach and running backs coach Tyler Roehl. Zenitz is reporting that the Lions are hiring Zenitz as an offensive assistant coach.

Prior to his stint at Iowa State, Roehl was the offensive coordinator at North Dakota State.

Dan Campbell continues to knock it out of the park as he replaces the plethora of coaches he has lost since the Lions were knocked out of the playoffs.