41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
type here...

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Cole Wick opts out of 2020 season

General Topic
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Dec 3, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; General view of the Detroit Lions logo at the 50-yard line during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, New Orleans Saints TE Cole Wick is opting out of the 2020 season.

As you probably remember, Wick played in six games for the Lions in 2016, catching two passes for 18 yards.

BONUS CONTENT:

Agreement between NFL/NFLPA could result in contract extension for Lions QB Matthew Stafford

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on player safety in regards to COVID-19, along with financial changes that will be spread out over the next few seasons.

In regards to the league’s financial situation, a big loss of revenue is being anticipated for 2020, which had an agreement not been reached, would have lowered the 2021 salary cap to a level at which many teams would not be able to handle. Instead, the agreement sets a floor of $175 million for the 2021 season, which the remainder of the potential losses from the 2020 season being spread out over 2022, 2023, and 2024. If the losses end up being less than projected, the 2021 cap would be higher than $175 million.

So, what does this mean for a team like the Detroit Lions?

The Lions are actually in decent shape according to Spotrac, as their current contracts for 2021 (45 players) add up to $171,898,576. That, coupled with the estimated 21,591,275 that they could roll over from the 2020 season, means they would have more flexibility than many teams in the league will have if the 2021 cap ends up at $175 million.

Erik Schlitt of Lions Wire recently agreed with a tweet suggesting that it could be a good time to give Matthew Stafford a contract extension, noting that he thinks “most teams with veteran QBs will be looking into altering their top players’ contract either via extension or by converting base salaries into bonuses.”

To read the remainder of the article, please click on the link below.

Agreement between NFL/NFLPA could result in contract extension for Lions QB Matthew Stafford

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

U of M News

Ohio State announcement could give glance into what Michigan football games will look like in 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
As we inch closer and closer to August, many of us have our doubts about whether or not college football will take place in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
MSU News

5-Star center Enoch Boakye picks Michigan State

Ryan Griffin - 0
Tom Izzo's heater continues as he picks up his second five-star commit in the class of 2022. https://twitter.com/jakeweingarten/status/1288135075343851523 Joining No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates will be...
Read more
General Topic

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Cole Wick opts out of 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Tom Pelissero, New Orleans Saints TE Cole Wick is opting out of the 2020 season. As you probably remember, Wick...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Chicago Bears DT Eddie Goldman opts out of 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, Chicago Bears defensive standout DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team that he has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season...
Read more

Related news

General Topic

97.1 The Ticket’s Jamie Samuelsen says telling his kids about his cancer was most difficult

Don Drysdale - 0
On Monday morning, we found out the unfortunate news that Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket's Jamie and Stoney Show has been battling colon...
Read more
General Topic

97.1 The Ticket’s Jamie Samuelsen reveals he is battling colon cancer

Don Drysdale - 0
We have some unfortunate news to pass along this morning as 97.1 The Ticket's Jamie Samuelsen of the 'Jamie and Stoney' show just revealed...
Read more
General Topic

Mike Tyson to comeback and fight Roy Jones Jr.

Don Drysdale - 0
Mike Tyson is making a comeback... and so is Roy Jones Jr. According to reports, Tyson, who is 54, is making a comeback and will...
Read more
General Topic

California pushes back high school sports to December or January

Michael Whitaker - 0
While the state of Michigan has decided that high school fall sports will tentatively start as scheduled, California is going in a different direction. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.