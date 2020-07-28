Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Cole Wick opts out of 2020 season

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, New Orleans Saints TE Cole Wick is opting out of the 2020 season.

As you probably remember, Wick played in six games for the Lions in 2016, catching two passes for 18 yards.

More opt-outs: #Saints veteran TE Cole Wick and #Titans undrafted rookie OL Anthony McKinney are opting out of the 2020 season, per sources. Worth noting: Undrafted rookies who take the voluntary opt-out aren’t eligible for the $150,000 salary advance. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 28, 2020

BONUS CONTENT:

Agreement between NFL/NFLPA could result in contract extension for Lions QB Matthew Stafford

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on player safety in regards to COVID-19, along with financial changes that will be spread out over the next few seasons.

In regards to the league’s financial situation, a big loss of revenue is being anticipated for 2020, which had an agreement not been reached, would have lowered the 2021 salary cap to a level at which many teams would not be able to handle. Instead, the agreement sets a floor of $175 million for the 2021 season, which the remainder of the potential losses from the 2020 season being spread out over 2022, 2023, and 2024. If the losses end up being less than projected, the 2021 cap would be higher than $175 million.

So, what does this mean for a team like the Detroit Lions?

The Lions are actually in decent shape according to Spotrac, as their current contracts for 2021 (45 players) add up to $171,898,576. That, coupled with the estimated 21,591,275 that they could roll over from the 2020 season, means they would have more flexibility than many teams in the league will have if the 2021 cap ends up at $175 million.

Erik Schlitt of Lions Wire recently agreed with a tweet suggesting that it could be a good time to give Matthew Stafford a contract extension, noting that he thinks “most teams with veteran QBs will be looking into altering their top players’ contract either via extension or by converting base salaries into bonuses.”

To read the remainder of the article, please click on the link below.