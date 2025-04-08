Report: Former Detroit Tigers Pitcher Involved in Roof Collapse

DEVELOPING: Reports out of the Dominican Republic suggest a former Tigers pitcher may have been involved in a deadly roof collapse in Santo Domingo.

UPDATE:

According to a report from ESPN, Octavio Dotel has survived the deadly roof collapse. Click here to read more

ORIGINAL REPORT:

As news continues to unfold from the Dominican Republic, unconfirmed reports are circulating regarding former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, who spent part of his career with the Detroit Tigers.

According to Diario Libre, a tragic roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo early Tuesday morning has resulted in multiple casualties and dozens of injuries. Several reports have mentioned that Dotel may have been inside the venue when the roof caved in during a concert attended by hundreds of people.

While early accounts stated Dotel was pulled from the rubble alive and transported to the hospital, conflicting reports about his condition have emerged — and no official confirmation has been issued by authorities, the MLB, or Dotel’s family at the time of this writing.

A Wait for Clarity

Dotel, 51, had a lengthy and memorable MLB career, playing for a record 13 different teams — including a stint with the Tigers in 2012-2013. He was a key bullpen piece during Detroit’s World Series run in 2012.

News of the tragedy has sparked concern across the baseball world, with fans and former teammates expressing hope that the reports are inaccurate or premature.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.