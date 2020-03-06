30.4 F
Detroit
Friday, March 6, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Former Detroit Tigers prospect suspended 80 games

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Red Wings Luke Glendening trades puck for Sour Patch Kids [Video]

We have seen NHL players trading pucks for Girl Scout Cookies and on Friday night, Luke Glendening of the...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Former Detroit Tigers prospect suspended 80 games

When will they learn? Or, is it worth it to roll the dice to get a big contract in Major...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Los Angeles Lakers made Detroit Pistons offer for Derrick Rose

Heading up to the NBA trade deadline, there was plenty of speculation that the Detroit Pistons may be willing...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

When will they learn?

Or, is it worth it to roll the dice to get a big contract in Major League Baseball?

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

According to reports, former Detroit Tigers prospect Domingo Leyba has been suspended 80 games after he tested positive for an anabolic steroid called Boldenone.

- Advertisement -

Leyba, who is 24, is now with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He originally signed with the Tigers and played for Class A West Michigan for a portion of the 2014 season.

In 21 games with the Diamondbacks in 2019, Leyba batted .280 with zero home runs and five RBIs.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Los Angeles Lakers made Detroit Pistons offer for Derrick Rose
Next articleRed Wings Luke Glendening trades puck for Sour Patch Kids [Video]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Red Wings Luke Glendening trades puck for Sour Patch Kids [Video]

We have seen NHL players trading pucks for Girl Scout Cookies and on Friday night, Luke Glendening of the...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Former Detroit Tigers prospect suspended 80 games

Don Drysdale - 0
When will they learn? Or, is it worth it to roll the dice to get a big contract in Major League Baseball? http://gty.im/1156192351 According to reports, former...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Los Angeles Lakers made Detroit Pistons offer for Derrick Rose

Don Drysdale - 0
Heading up to the NBA trade deadline, there was plenty of speculation that the Detroit Pistons may be willing to trade Derrick Rose. But...
Read more
General Topic

Detroit casinos to launch onsite sports betting next week

Michael Whitaker - 0
Online Motor City betters rejoice! Detroit's three casinos will be offering onsite sports betting starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 - just in...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Ron Gardenhire has bold message for 2020 Detroit Tigers

Arnold Powell - 0
2019 was an extremely tough year for Ron Gardenhire and the Detroit Tigers. In fact, the Tigers finished with the worst record in baseball (47-114)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Ron Gardenhire has bold message for 2020 Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
2019 was an extremely tough year for Ron Gardenhire and the Detroit Tigers. In fact, the Tigers finished with the worst record in baseball (47-114)...
Read more

Fans blast former NBA All-Star Chris Webber for his commentating

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Fab Five member and NBA All-Star Chris Webber now appears as an analyst for nationally televised games, and let's just say the reception...
Read more

Detroit Tigers initial cut includes 1st Round pick

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
Opening Day 2020 is right around the corner and on Friday, the Detroit Tigers announced their first wave of Spring Training cuts and a...
Read more

Detroit Tigers tie record, blast nine home runs vs. Yankees [VIDEO]

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
Question: How many home runs did the Detroit Tigers hit this afternoon against the New York Yankees? Answer: All of them! The Tigers went absolutely...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.