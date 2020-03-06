Report: Former Detroit Tigers prospect suspended 80 games

When will they learn?
Or, is it worth it to roll the dice to get a big contract in Major League Baseball?
According to reports, former Detroit Tigers prospect Domingo Leyba has been suspended 80 games after he tested positive for an anabolic steroid called Boldenone.
Leyba, who is 24, is now with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He originally signed with the Tigers and played for Class A West Michigan for a portion of the 2014 season.
In 21 games with the Diamondbacks in 2019, Leyba batted .280 with zero home runs and five RBIs.
