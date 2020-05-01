41.2 F
Report: Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson HAS NOT signed with the New York Giants

UPDATE:

Well, according to a report from New York Giants beat writer Matt Lombardo, rumors/reports that Shea Patterson has signed with the Giants is inaccurate.

Original Report/Rumor

It may have taken a lot longer than he wanted it to but rumor has it that former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has landed an NFL job (at least for now).

According to CBS Sports, Patterson has signed a UDFA contract with the New York Giants.

The reason why we are calling this a “rumor” at this time is that it has not yet been reported by anyone other than CBS Sports.

Patterson was the last remaining player who participated in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine to either be drafted or signed by an NFL team.

Nation, if Patterson has indeed signed with the Giants, do you think it will end up being a good fit? Do you anticipate him making the roster?

 

By Arnold Powell

