Monday, March 2, 2020
U of M News

Report: Former Michigan team Captain takes coaching job at Ohio State

By Don Drysdale

Report: Former Michigan team Captain takes coaching job at Ohio State

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to a report from Kyle Rowland, former University of Michigan football team captain Joe Bolden has accepted a coaching position at Ohio State.

Bolden was a team captain for the Wolverines during the 2015 season, Jim Harbaugh’s first year as head coach at Michigan.

If you can’t beam them, join them!

