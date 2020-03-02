Report: Former Michigan team Captain takes coaching job at Ohio State

According to a report from Kyle Rowland, former University of Michigan football team captain Joe Bolden has accepted a coaching position at Ohio State.

Joe Bolden, a captain on Jim Harbaugh's first Michigan team in 2015, is a defensive quality control coach at Ohio State. The Cincinnati native grew up next door to Kerry Coombs and played under Greg Mattison and Matt Barnes at Michigan. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) March 2, 2020

Bolden was a team captain for the Wolverines during the 2015 season, Jim Harbaugh’s first year as head coach at Michigan.

If you can’t beam them, join them!