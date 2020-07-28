41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Report: Former Tiger Fernando Rodney closing in on deal with Astros

The former Tiger is closing in on a deal for a new MLB home.

By Michael Whitaker
Over 17 MLB seasons, Fernando Rodney has suited up for 11 different teams. And it looks like he’s getting close to joining team No. 12.

According to a report from SportsRadio 610, the Houston Astros are working on a deal to purchase Rodney’s contract from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

According to Rodney’s manager Brian Mejia, he “feels good and is eager to prove he can still pitch in the big leagues”.

He made his MLB debut for the Tigers in 2002 after being signed by the club in 1997. He was mostly used in a closer role until the team’s acquisition of Todd Jones; he then was used in a middle relief/setup role before moving on to the Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim in 2009.

He is a three-time All Star, being voted in 2012, 2014, 2016. He led the majors in saves with 28 while a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012, and was also a member of the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals.

Quotes via Adam Spolane of SportsRadio610

It’s safe to say that Michael Fulmer‘s first game action since 2018 didn’t exactly go the way he or the team had envisioned.

In the 2.2 innings he pitched (on a limited workload) in Detroit’s home opener against the Kansas City Royals, Fulmer yielded four runs on five hits and one walk on 47 pitches.

“Just a little rusty,” he explained of his outing. “I’m not going to make excuses. I was ready, I told everybody I was ready and I’m going to do a better job next time.”

Of course, he could be excused for being “rusty”, as his last action came in September of 2018. For the time being, the Tigers plan on using him in an “openers” role, usually going three-four innings. For manager Ron Gardenhire, he doesn’t appear too concerned.

Michael Whitaker
