Report: Former Western Michigan player Jamal Williams shot, killed at hospital

According to reports, former Western Michigan DT Jamal Williams was killed after being shot at an Indiana hospital on Tuesday morning.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reported that Williams was choking a security guard when another security guard shot and killed both men.

From The Times of Northwest Indiana:

Retired Lake County cop Ryan Askew begged his partner to shoot as a psychiatric patient, who had just beaten a nurse, choked Askew to near unconsciousness inside a Munster hospital early Tuesday morning, prosecutors said.

In the middle of the violent struggle, Benny Freeman, another retired Lake County cop who was working security with Askew at Munster’s Community Hospital, opened fire, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said.

The rounds ultimately killed both Askew and the psychiatric patient, Jamal Williams, 22, of Lansing, Carter said.

It began about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when personnel at Community Hospital, located on Calumet Avenue, alerted security that a psychiatric patient was threatening staff, Carter said.

When security responded to the area of the hospital in question, the patient, later identified as Williams, grabbed and began assaulting a nurse in the room, holding the nurse while striking her in the head, Carter said. Retired Lake County police Officer Askew, 59, then tried to intervene but was overpowered by Williams, who began choking and assaulting Askew, prosecutors said. Williams was described by authorities as standing at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. Askew reportedly told fellow hospital security guard and retired Lake County Officer Freeman to shoot Williams, who was choking Askew to a state of near unconsciousness, Carter said. Freeman fired shots, striking Williams in the head and Askew in the arm and chest, Carter said. Both Williams and Askew died from their wounds, and Freeman was hospitalized following the incident with an undisclosed condition, Carter said. Williams played in nine games for the Broncos in 2019. May both men rest in peace.