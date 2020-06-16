41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
type here...

Report: Former Western Michigan player Jamal Williams shot, killed at hospital

College Sports
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

According to reports, former Western Michigan DT Jamal Williams was killed after being shot at an Indiana hospital on Tuesday morning.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reported that Williams was choking a security guard when another security guard shot and killed both men.

From The Times of Northwest Indiana:

Retired Lake County cop Ryan Askew begged his partner to shoot as a psychiatric patient, who had just beaten a nurse, choked Askew to near unconsciousness inside a Munster hospital early Tuesday morning, prosecutors said.

In the middle of the violent struggle, Benny Freeman, another retired Lake County cop who was working security with Askew at Munster’s Community Hospital, opened fire, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said.

The rounds ultimately killed both Askew and the psychiatric patient, Jamal Williams, 22, of Lansing, Carter said.

It began about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when personnel at Community Hospital, located on Calumet Avenue, alerted security that a psychiatric patient was threatening staff, Carter said.

When security responded to the area of the hospital in question, the patient, later identified as Williams, grabbed and began assaulting a nurse in the room, holding the nurse while striking her in the head, Carter said.

Retired Lake County police Officer Askew, 59, then tried to intervene but was overpowered by Williams, who began choking and assaulting Askew, prosecutors said. Williams was described by authorities as standing at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds.

Askew reportedly told fellow hospital security guard and retired Lake County Officer Freeman to shoot Williams, who was choking Askew to a state of near unconsciousness, Carter said.

Freeman fired shots, striking Williams in the head and Askew in the arm and chest, Carter said.

Both Williams and Askew died from their wounds, and Freeman was hospitalized following the incident with an undisclosed condition, Carter said.

Williams played in nine games for the Broncos in 2019.

May both men rest in peace.

Arnold Powell

Latest news

College Sports

Report: Former Western Michigan player Jamal Williams shot, killed at hospital

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, former Western Michigan DT Jamal Williams was killed after being shot at an Indiana hospital on Tuesday morning. The Times of Northwest...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford is ‘heard from’ for first time regarding racial inequality

Arnold Powell - 0
On June 10, the Players Coalition released a letter to Congress on behalf of over 1,100 current and former athletes and coaches and 300+...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions take to Twitter to make important Juneteenth announcement

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released a statement announcing they and Ford Field are establishing the observance of Juneteenth as a permanant organizational holiday....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL announces new Pro Bowl destination for 2021

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter, there will be a new site for the NFL Pro Bowl. Schefter is reporting that the 2021 Pro...
Read more

Related news

College Sports

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard and MSU’s Mel Tucker join Big Ten’s anti-racism coalition

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Big Ten has introduced a new Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, and the state of Michigan will be well represented. Michigan Wolverines head coaches...
Read more
College Sports

Barry Sanders’ college highlights are video game-esque [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Have you ever gotten into one of those marathon YouTube runs? You know, the one where you literally watch highlight video after highlight video...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan colleges respond to how they’d respond to player protests

Michael Whitaker - 0
Professional athletes everywhere are speaking out against the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last month, and are promising a renewed peaceful protest during...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan QB Denard Robinson joins Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson dazzled fans everywhere with his versatile skills set, and earned numerous accolades during his collegiate career. And after...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.