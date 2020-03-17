47.1 F
Report: Four Brooklyn Nets players test positive for COVID-19

The total of NBA players who have tested positive for coronavirus is now at seven.

By Michael Whitaker


The positive-testing of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for COVID-19 last week spurred an immediate shutdown of the National Basketball Association regular season.

Embed from Getty Images

His teammate in Utah Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the illness, along with Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood.

And now, the total of NBA players who have tested positive is reportedly at seven. The Brooklyn Nets announced that that four of their players have tested positive for the illness; one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic.

They released the followings statement:

Prayers up for a speedy recovery for all.

