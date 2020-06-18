41.2 F
Report: HBO's 'Hard Knocks' to feature 2 NFL teams in 2020

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to multiple reports, HBO’s Hard Knocks reality series will go on despite COVID-19 and for the first time, two NFL teams will be featured.

The two teams who will be featured on Hard Knocks, which will begin on Aug. 11, are the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The film crew for HBO will he tested regularly and will follow the same protocol as players and coaches.

