Report: HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ to feature 2 NFL teams in 2020

According to multiple reports, HBO’s Hard Knocks reality series will go on despite COVID-19 and for the first time, two NFL teams will be featured.

The two teams who will be featured on Hard Knocks, which will begin on Aug. 11, are the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The film crew for HBO will he tested regularly and will follow the same protocol as players and coaches.

From NFL Now: The #Rams and #Chargers will be featured on Hard Knocks, with members of the film crew being tested regularly and following similar protocols as players and coaches. pic.twitter.com/YaMqlf9MvA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2020