Report: Indianapolis Colts feel Eric Ebron “quit” on them

The end of Eric Ebron‘s tenure with the Detroit Lions wasn’t exactly on the greatest of circumstances, and that trend is continuing with his most recent departure from the Indianapolis Colts.

According to The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz, the Colts had no problem letting Ebron walk and sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers because as he put it, the Colts feel that Ebron quit on them.

“I’m sure the Steelers did their due diligence, but the reason the Colts let him go is because they felt he quit on them this season,” Kravitz said. “He had, I think it was an ankle, that the team wasn’t even aware was an issue and then all of the sudden he said, ‘That’s it, I’m shutting it down.’ I remember asking (GM) Chris Ballard the GM, ‘What are you going to do with Eric Ebron?’ and he looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘Yeah, we’re done with him. We’re moving on.’ So, if you get him in the right frame of mind, he’s a very productive guy. But he’s a little bit mercurial I guess is the word I would use.”

Last season, Ebron caught 31 passes for 375 yards and just three touchdowns in 11 games. Ebron further stirred the pot by electing to undergo ankle surgery with five games left in the schedule.

