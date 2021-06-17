Report indicates Zion Williamson’s family wants him out of New Orleans

Sharing is caring!

Zion Williamson was the 1st overall draft pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke University, and he’s spent the last two years playing with the less-than-stellar New Orleans Pelicans. Could that soon be coming to an end?

According to Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and William Guillory of The Athletic, certain members of his family “want Williamson on another team.” Additionally, sources around the NBA are reported to be keeping an eye on “Williamson’s family members’ thinly veiled unhappiness with the Pelicans and whether those feelings seeped into the player’s own views.”

From the report:

“But for most of this season, certain Williamson family members voiced displeasure with the organization. Among the targets of their criticism was Van Gundy, who they felt was too rigid and demanding as head coach, but also with the organization, which they claim did not live up to what they felt should be the standard for a star like Williamson. Numerous opposing league executives had heard the complaints, and they were confirmed by Pelicans officials.”

After the Pelicans parted ways with Stan Van Gundy yesterday, Williamson is set to play for his third head coach in three years; Van Gundy was hired last offseason to replace Alvin Gentry.

Williamson expressed his disappointment at New Orleans not qualifying for the NBA Playoffs last month:

“Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is kind of insane, so I’m not going to sit here and say we’re close,” he said last month. “The reality of it is it was very disappointing not to be a part of the play-in tournament and stuff.”

Williamson is still under team control for three more years.

