Report: Isaiah Simmons in the mix for Detroit Lions at No. 3

Over the past few days leading up to the NFL Draft, which begins tonight, it seems like most of the “experts” believe the Detroit Lions will either select CB Jeffrey Okudah or DT Derrick Brown with their first pick in the draft, whether that be at No. 3 or if they trade down to No. 5 or No. 6.

Well, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN, we should not be sleeping on Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, who is still in the mix for the Lions.

Graziano noted that the Lions have had a lot of pre-draft contact with Simmons, who is widely regarded as the best pure athlete in the draft.

I am told Lions have had a lot of pre-draft contact with Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, who is in the mix for them at No. 3 along with Jeff Okudah, Derrick Brown, others. Lions would prefer to trade back 2-3 spots and still get one from that group, but it's unclear whether they can. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 23, 2020

Though I do believe that Simmons is extremely talented, I think selecting him with the No. 3 overall pick (or ahead of Okudah) would be a bit of a reach.