Report: 2 Teams To ‘Battle it Out’ for Lions DC Aaron Glenn

According to a report from Josina Anderson on Thursday evening, two NFL teams are set to battle it out for Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Anderson cited a league source who believes that the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets are the frontrunners in the race to land Glenn as their next head coach.

Glenn, who has been instrumental in improving the Lions' defense since joining the team, is one of the hottest names on the coaching market. His experience, leadership, and ability to develop a strong defensive unit have made him a prime candidate for head coaching positions around the league.

As the playoff picture unfolds, it seems likely that both the Saints and Jets will be vying for Glenn’s services in the coming weeks. With both teams in need of a new direction, Glenn’s name is quickly rising to the top of many coaching wish lists.