Report: Jim Harbaugh being considered by multiple NFL teams

It is December, which means it’s time for the Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors and reports to start flowing like honey. On Saturday night, Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their second-straight Big Ten Championship and the first 13-0 start to a season in school history. But could Harbaugh leave the Wolverines to take one more shot at winning a Super Bowl with an NFL franchise? According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, NFL teams have started doing their homework.

This week's hottest stories 7 Michigan State players charged fo... Please enable JavaScript

What is the latest report on Jim Harbaugh to the NFL?

According to Rapoport and Pelissero, “Sources say multiple NFL teams have been doing background work recently on Harbaugh.”

“One NFL source plugged into the situation said they believe Harbaugh would consider a return to the NFL, and a source with another team that could be running a head-coaching search said they believe Harbaugh would discuss an opening if asked and weigh the right situation.”

Featured Videos



Following his 2021 season at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings but he ultimately returned to the Wolverines.

“Ultimately, I decided this is where I wanted to be,” Harbaugh told reporters in March. “And really, a lot of gratitude for that.”

Nation, where do you think Harbaugh will coach in 2023? Is this just a bunch of noise?