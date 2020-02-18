Report: John Beilein and Cleveland Cavaliers to part ways

There have been rumblings of this coming for the past couple of days but according to reports, Jim Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to part ways by Wednesday, with Beilein walking away from the remainder of his deal.

Beilein, who previously coached at Michigan, was named the Cavs head coach prior to the 2019-2020 season.