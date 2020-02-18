37.2 F
Detroit Pistons News

Report: John Beilein and Cleveland Cavaliers to part ways

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

There have been rumblings of this coming for the past couple of days but according to reports, Jim Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to part ways by Wednesday, with Beilein walking away from the remainder of his deal.

Beilein, who previously coached at Michigan, was named the Cavs head coach prior to the 2019-2020 season.

