Report: Kalif Raymond Helps Detroit Lions By Taking Pay Cut

Find out how this contract restructuring helps out the Detroit Lions, while also benefiting Kalif Raymond.

In a move that reflects both team-first mentality and smart financial strategy, veteran wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond has agreed to a restructured deal with the Detroit Lions.

According to a recent breakdown from the good folks over at Pride of Detroit, the revised contract saves the Lions between $900,000 and $1.05 million in cap space this season, depending on performance-based bonuses labeled as “not likely to be earned.” While the adjustment added $500,000 to the 2025 salary cap, it allowed Detroit to eliminate a void year in 2026—ultimately saving $1.55 million on next year’s books.

Mutual Benefits for Detroit Lions and Kalif Raymond

To ensure Raymond is taken care of, the Lions more than doubled the guaranteed money in his contract. The restructure not only helps Detroit gain immediate cap flexibility but also gives Raymond additional financial security, essentially locking in the full value of the revised deal.

A reliable special teams contributor and respected locker room presence, Raymond’s decision to rework his contract speaks volumes about his commitment to the team’s long-term success.

To look over the detailed breakdown of Raymond’s contract restructure, please click here.