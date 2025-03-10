Report: Khalil Mack Lands Deal, Will Not Sign With Detroit Lions

Future Hall of Fame EDGE will not be signing with the Detroit Lions.

For those of you who were hoping the Detroit Lions would sign EDGE Khalil Mack if he hit free agency, you are out of luck. According to a report from Ian Rapoport and others, Mack has agreed to a contract to stay with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Khalil Mack Returns to Los Angeles

According to Rapoport, Mack has agreed to a 1-year, $18 million deal to remain in Los Angeles.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

