Sunday, February 2, 2020
Report: Las Vegas Raiders to pursue Tom Brady

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can become a free agency during the NFL offseason, and while speculation continues to mount whether or not his future is with the only NFL team he’s ever suited up for, at least one other team will be gunning for his services should he indeed choose to pursue free-agency.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vegas Raiders are “poised” to pursue Brady:

The 42 year old threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019, and has spent his entire career as a Patriot.

