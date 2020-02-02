Report: Las Vegas Raiders to pursue Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can become a free agency during the NFL offseason, and while speculation continues to mount whether or not his future is with the only NFL team he’s ever suited up for, at least one other team will be gunning for his services should he indeed choose to pursue free-agency.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vegas Raiders are “poised” to pursue Brady:

The 42 year old threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019, and has spent his entire career as a Patriot.