Report: LeBron James got NFL contract offer in 2011

Back in 2011, during the NBA lockout, LeBron James was unsure how long he would be out of basketball so he started to shift his training a bit to prepare himself to play in the NFL.

According to James, he not only started to train for football but he even got a contract offer from the Dallas Cowboys.

LeBron, via Uninterrupted:

“I had no idea how long the lockout was going to be, and myself and my trainer, Mike Mancias, we really started to actually train to be a football player when it came to October and November. We started to clock our times with the 40s. We started to add a little bit more in our bench presses and things of that nature. We started to add more sled into our agenda with our workouts. And Mike kept talking about, “It’d be great to go down to Irving, Texas. It’d be great to go to Irving, Texas.” You know, Mike is – he’s from Texas. We’re both Cowboys fans. He’s like, “It’d be great to go down there to Dallas and suit it up for the Cowboys, how great that’d be.” The thoughts came into my mind. The thoughts came into my mind. But never having the ability to finish my high school career of playing my senior year, I have dreams all the time about playing football.”

Maverick Carter:

“I know he got a contract from Jerry Jones that he framed and put in his office.”

Nation, had James accepted a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, which position do you think he would have played? Would he have been successful?