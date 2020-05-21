41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Report: LeBron James got NFL contract offer in 2011

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Pro Football Focus projects Detroit Lions starting lineup for 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
We are still a ways away from the start of the 2020 NFL regular season and there are sure to be some big-time training...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Danny Amendola and Trey Flowers comment on former players’ complaints about Matt Patricia

Arnold Powell - 0
Since leaving the Detroit Lions, Glover Quin, Darius Slay, and others have had some not so nice things to say about their former head...
Read more

Back in 2011, during the NBA lockout, LeBron James was unsure how long he would be out of basketball so he started to shift his training a bit to prepare himself to play in the NFL.

According to James, he not only started to train for football but he even got a contract offer from the Dallas Cowboys.

LeBron, via Uninterrupted:

“I had no idea how long the lockout was going to be, and myself and my trainer, Mike Mancias, we really started to actually train to be a football player when it came to October and November. We started to clock our times with the 40s. We started to add a little bit more in our bench presses and things of that nature. We started to add more sled into our agenda with our workouts. And Mike kept talking about, “It’d be great to go down to Irving, Texas. It’d be great to go to Irving, Texas.” You know, Mike is – he’s from Texas. We’re both Cowboys fans. He’s like, “It’d be great to go down there to Dallas and suit it up for the Cowboys, how great that’d be.” The thoughts came into my mind. The thoughts came into my mind. But never having the ability to finish my high school career of playing my senior year, I have dreams all the time about playing football.”

Maverick Carter:

“I know he got a contract from Jerry Jones that he framed and put in his office.”

Nation, had James accepted a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, which position do you think he would have played? Would he have been successful?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articlePro Football Focus projects Detroit Lions starting lineup for 2020
Next articleDetroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera announces huge donation to Detroit community

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!