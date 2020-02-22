23.6 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 22, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Report: LeBron James has ‘seriously considered’ running for President of United States

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: LeBron James has ‘seriously considered’ running for President of United States

Take this for what it is worth but according to Skip Bayless, 'someone close' to Los Angeles Lakers F...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

10 Biggest Detroit Lions’ draft busts in the last 35 years

Being a Lions fan surely comes with its ups and downs, especially when the NFL Draft starts to get...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings officially knocked out of playoff contention with latest loss

We knew it was coming sooner or later, but with the season that the Detroit Red Wings have had,...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Take this for what it is worth but according to Skip Bayless, ‘someone close’ to Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James told him that LeBron has seriously considered running for President of the United States someday.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

“It’s a plan of his but not yet a goal,” the source said.

- Advertisement -

Nation, if LeBron James ran for President of the United States, would you vote for him?

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous article10 Biggest Detroit Lions’ draft busts in the last 35 years

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: LeBron James has ‘seriously considered’ running for President of United States

Take this for what it is worth but according to Skip Bayless, 'someone close' to Los Angeles Lakers F...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

10 Biggest Detroit Lions’ draft busts in the last 35 years

Arnold Powell - 0
Being a Lions fan surely comes with its ups and downs, especially when the NFL Draft starts to get closer on the calendar. You...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings officially knocked out of playoff contention with latest loss

Michael Whitaker - 0
We knew it was coming sooner or later, but with the season that the Detroit Red Wings have had, it was going to be...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison takes to Twitter to thank Detroit Lions fans

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday night, news broke that the Detroit Lions were planning on releasing Damon 'Snacks' Harrison. Though the move has not officially been announced, Harrison...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL Analyst has warning for Detroit Lions as they prepare for draft

Don Drysdale - 0
As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The question is, will they keep the pick...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Dwane Casey should lead Detroit Pistons through rebuild stage

Detroit Pistons News Travis Gibbs - 0
Dwane Casey was hired to be the next head coach of the Detroit Pistons before the 2018-2019 season with a tall task. The team was...
Read more

Report: Detroit Pistons buying out Markieff Morris

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons and Markieff Morris are working towards a buyout. Morris, who has...
Read more

New look Pistons lose at home to Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks 126-106

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The youth movement has officially kicked off in Detroit.   The Detroit Pistons (19-39) lost at home to the Milwaukee Bucks (47-8) tonight 126-106. The Milwaukee...
Read more

Charles Barkley comes to John Beilein’s defense

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
John Beilein has officially resigned as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers after telling Cavs players there was nothing more he could do to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.