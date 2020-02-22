Report: LeBron James has ‘seriously considered’ running for President of United States

Take this for what it is worth but according to Skip Bayless, ‘someone close’ to Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James told him that LeBron has seriously considered running for President of the United States someday.

“It’s a plan of his but not yet a goal,” the source said.

FYI: I heard today from someone close to LeBron who said he HAS seriously considered running for President of the United States some day. "It's a plan of his but not yet a goal," the source said. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 22, 2020

Nation, if LeBron James ran for President of the United States, would you vote for him?