Report: LeBron James has ‘seriously considered’ running for President of United States

Take this for what it is worth but according to Skip Bayless, ‘someone close’ to Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James told him that LeBron has seriously considered running for President of the United States someday.
- Advertisement -
“It’s a plan of his but not yet a goal,” the source said.
FYI: I heard today from someone close to LeBron who said he HAS seriously considered running for President of the United States some day. "It's a plan of his but not yet a goal," the source said.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 22, 2020
- Advertisement -
Nation, if LeBron James ran for President of the United States, would you vote for him?
- Advertisement -