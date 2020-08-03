41.2 F
Report: Lions QB Matthew Stafford tested positive for COVID-19

The latest report indicates that Stafford had indeed tested positive.

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker
SourceAlbert Breer
ViaSports Illustrated

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the team’s COVID-19 list over the weekend, meaning that he either had tested positive for the illness or had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive.

And now, according to a report from Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer, Stafford had indeed tested positive, and it wasn’t a case of simply being in close contact with someone who had:

Per Breer:

“Lions QB Matt Stafford did, indeed, test positive for COVID-19 (this wasn’t a case of being in close contact with someone sick). The test was administered on Friday, and Stafford was asymptomatic beforehand. That means that Stafford passed tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, before the positive came up and landed him on the reserve list.”

In order for Stafford to return, 10 days must have passed since the first positive test, two consecutive negative tests are completed, separated by 24 hours and within a five-day period, and must be approved by a team doctor.

The situation is especially delicate for Stafford, who has a newborn at home and his wife previously dealt with a brain tumor.

– – Quotes via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated Link – –

BONUS CONTENT: Could Matthew Stafford opt out of 2020?

This is a question that I never thought I would have to ask but it has been weighing on my mind for some time now.

Here it goes.

Could Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford end up opting out of the 2020 NFL season?

Let me begin by saying that there have not been any reports (or even rumors) that this is something Stafford is even considering at this time but I would bet it has crossed his mind.

That being said, with a brand new baby and a wife who has had recent medical issues, COVID-19 is something that should be taken seriously and my gut tells me that Stafford is doing just that.

Please click here to read the rest of the article.

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

