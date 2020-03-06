30.4 F
Detroit
Friday, March 6, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Los Angeles Lakers made Detroit Pistons offer for Derrick Rose

By Don Drysdale

Heading up to the NBA trade deadline, there was plenty of speculation that the Detroit Pistons may be willing to trade Derrick Rose. But the deadline passed and Rose remained a Piston.

Embed from Getty Images

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pistons had an offer on the table for Rose but they declined.

That offer was from the Los Angeles Lakers and it included Alex Caruso.

Meanwhile, sources say the Lakers offered a package involving Alex Caruso and draft compensation for Derrick Rose, which was rejected as the Pistons had set a high value on the former NBA MVP. The Lakers stood pat at the deadline — and VP of basketball operations Rob Pelinka instead upgraded the roster post-deadline. The Lakers remain the No. 1 seed in the West at 47-13.

Nation, should the Pistons have made this trade?

–Excerpt via Shams Charania, The Athletic–LINK

Source Shams Charania
Via The Athletic
Previous articleDetroit casinos to launch onsite sports betting next week
Next articleReport: Former Detroit Tigers prospect suspended 80 games

Comments

