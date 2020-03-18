38.8 F
Report: Major League Baseball could skip 2020 Draft

By Arnold Powell


Arnold Powell

Well, this is some news the Detroit Tigers don’t want to hear!

According to reports, Major League Baseball could skip the 2020 Draft to save money.

From Associated Press:

Major League Baseball is considering skipping its amateur draft this year and putting off the next international signing period as a way to preserve cash while games are affected by the new coronavirus, people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

Talks between management and the players’ association are ongoing and include the contentious issue of major league service time, which determines eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration. MLB has proposed crediting full service for 130 games or more and proportional service for a shorter season, the people said on condition of anonymity because those details have not been made public.

The Tigers currently hold the No. 1 overall pick if the MLB Draft does take place as scheduled.

To read the rest of the report, please click here.

