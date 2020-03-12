43.2 F
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Major League Baseball to suspend Spring Training

By Shae Brophy

Shae Brophy
Born and raised Michigander. Former mixed martial artist, currently attempting to figure out how to golf without embarrassing myself. Very passionate Michigan sports fan. Wolverines, Red Wings, Tigers, Pistons and Lions. Life is good as a fan of Michigan sports!

The latest domino to fall in the COVID-19 story to dominate the globe has surfaced, and it’s not good for those that were looking forward to the start of the season for baseball. ESPN’s Jeff Passan has reported that Major League Baseball is expected to suspend Spring Training.

He also then states that this move will likely delay the start of the regular season, as well. Considering all the other suspensions and cancellations that have taken place today, Nation, does this one surprise you any more than the others that we have seen announced over the course of the last couple days?

