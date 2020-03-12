Report: Major League Baseball to suspend Spring Training

The latest domino to fall in the COVID-19 story to dominate the globe has surfaced, and it’s not good for those that were looking forward to the start of the season for baseball. ESPN’s Jeff Passan has reported that Major League Baseball is expected to suspend Spring Training.

After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

- Advertisement -

He also then states that this move will likely delay the start of the regular season, as well. Considering all the other suspensions and cancellations that have taken place today, Nation, does this one surprise you any more than the others that we have seen announced over the course of the last couple days?