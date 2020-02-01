Report: Mario Impemba let go by Boston Red Sox

According to reports, former Detroit Tigers play-by-play man Mario Impemba is without a job as he has been let go by the Boston Red Sox.

From The Detroit News:

For the first time since 1986, long-time Detroit Tigers TV man Mario Impemba is going into a baseball season without a broadcasting job.

Impemba was told by Boston Red Sox officials earlier this month that while they liked the work he did on the radio in 2019, he wouldn’t be coming back for 2020.

The Red Sox had a heavily rotated radio booth last season, but this year they’re opting for more consistency, with long-time play-by-play man Joe Castiglione joined by Will Flemming, Sean McDonough and former major-league player Lou Merloni. All were a part of the rotation last year.

Also not returning, along with Impemba, are Josh Lewin, Rob Bradford and Sean McAdam, along with Chris Berman, who did select games.

“All of whom did an amazing job,” said Mark Hannon, regional president for Entercom Boston.

Impemba, of course, was fired by the Detroit Tigers along with Rod Allen following an alleged physical altercation between the two.

Impemba was replaced in Detroit by Matt Shepard.

