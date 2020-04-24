Report: Michigan basketball to host Oakland University in 2020

According to reports, Juwan Howard and Greg Kampe will go head to head for the first time as head coaches.

Tony Paul of The Detroit News reported on Friday that Michigan and Oakland will play on Dec. 21 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

From Detroit News:

Greg Kampe’s been working on this for years, and it’s finally about to come to fruition.

Oakland will play Michigan again in men’s basketball, with the schools agreeing to a one-year deal, with a game set for Monday, Dec. 21, at Crisler Center. Oakland will receive about $90,000, though the contract hasn’t yet been released publicly.

It’ll be the first meeting between the schools since 2001. Michigan leads the all-time series, 7-1.

“Hopefully this will be the beginning of something that is a long-term relationship,” Kampe said. “Personally, I would like to play Michigan every year, but I think this is a step in the right direction.”

This will be awesome!