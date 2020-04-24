41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Report: Michigan basketball to host Oakland University in 2020

Related Articles

U of M News

Michigan freshman Franz Wagner announces NBA decision

Don Drysdale - 0
As we count down the hours until the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, some non-football news has surfaced. On Thursday, Michigan freshman sensation Franz...
Read more
MSU News

Report: NCAA has contingency plan to begin 2020 football season…in 2021

Arnold Powell - 0
According to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, NCAA 'decision-makers' have multiple contingency plans in the works which would allow the 2020 college to take place, even...
Read more

According to reports, Juwan Howard and Greg Kampe will go head to head for the first time as head coaches.

Tony Paul of The Detroit News reported on Friday that Michigan and Oakland will play on Dec. 21 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

From Detroit News:

Greg Kampe’s been working on this for years, and it’s finally about to come to fruition.

Oakland will play Michigan again in men’s basketball, with the schools agreeing to a one-year deal, with a game set for Monday, Dec. 21, at Crisler Center. Oakland will receive about $90,000, though the contract hasn’t yet been released publicly.

It’ll be the first meeting between the schools since 2001. Michigan leads the all-time series, 7-1.

“Hopefully this will be the beginning of something that is a long-term relationship,” Kampe said. “Personally, I would like to play Michigan every year, but I think this is a step in the right direction.”

This will be awesome!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views34

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions ‘Perfect’ Day 2 Mock Draft
Next articleBob Quinn and Matt Patricia’s call to let Jeff Okudah know he is a Lion [Video]

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.