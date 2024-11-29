Report: Michigan CB Will Johnson Makes Decision on Availability Vs. Ohio State

In a significant development ahead of Michigan’s highly anticipated matchup with Ohio State on Saturday, sources of college football insider Pete Thamel have confirmed that All-American cornerback Will Johnson is not expected to play due to a lingering toe injury. Johnson, who sustained the injury on October 19 against Illinois, has been battling through discomfort but is reportedly opting to sit out for the game against the Buckeyes.

Sources: Michigan All-American cornerback Will Johnson is not expected to play against Ohio State on Saturday. He’s been battling a toe injury that he suffered on Oct. 19 against Illinois. pic.twitter.com/oqod46xMRf — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 29, 2024

Johnson, a projected Top 10 pick—potentially even a Top 5 selection—in the 2025 NFL Draft, is considered one of the top defensive prospects in college football. His decision to sit out the game against Ohio State is being widely regarded as a “Business Decision” by many, as Johnson focuses on preserving his health ahead of what is likely to be a lucrative career at the next level.

Earlier this week, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore discussed the importance of player decisions, acknowledging that he respects his players’ choices when it comes to their futures. Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket, Moore emphasized that while he supports the team’s goals and aspirations, he understands when players prioritize their health and future, especially with NFL careers on the horizon.

While Michigan will certainly miss Johnson’s presence on the field for the rivalry game, the team’s focus now shifts to making adjustments to their defensive strategy without one of their star players.

Johnson’s decision to sit out is not just a reflection of his injury, but it could also be based on his commitment to his professional future. As Michigan faces its most important game of the season, THE GAME, his absence will be felt, but his long-term prospects are certainly top of mind.