fb
Friday, November 29, 2024
HomeCollege SportsU of MReport: Michigan CB Will Johnson Makes Decision on Availability Vs. Ohio State
U of M

Report: Michigan CB Will Johnson Makes Decision on Availability Vs. Ohio State

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
13

In a significant development ahead of Michigan’s highly anticipated matchup with Ohio State on Saturday, sources of college football insider Pete Thamel have confirmed that All-American cornerback Will Johnson is not expected to play due to a lingering toe injury. Johnson, who sustained the injury on October 19 against Illinois, has been battling through discomfort but is reportedly opting to sit out for the game against the Buckeyes.

Johnson, a projected Top 10 pick—potentially even a Top 5 selection—in the 2025 NFL Draft, is considered one of the top defensive prospects in college football. His decision to sit out the game against Ohio State is being widely regarded as a “Business Decision” by many, as Johnson focuses on preserving his health ahead of what is likely to be a lucrative career at the next level.

Earlier this week, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore discussed the importance of player decisions, acknowledging that he respects his players’ choices when it comes to their futures. Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket, Moore emphasized that while he supports the team’s goals and aspirations, he understands when players prioritize their health and future, especially with NFL careers on the horizon.

Michigan football Will Johnson

While Michigan will certainly miss Johnson’s presence on the field for the rivalry game, the team’s focus now shifts to making adjustments to their defensive strategy without one of their star players.

Johnson’s decision to sit out is not just a reflection of his injury, but it could also be based on his commitment to his professional future. As Michigan faces its most important game of the season, THE GAME, his absence will be felt, but his long-term prospects are certainly top of mind.

Previous article
Penei Sewell Emasculating Bears Defender: Viral Photo Becomes Epic Meme
Next article
Elite Quarterback Decommits From Michigan, Heads to SEC
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Chris on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Greg Stevens on Dan Campbell Announces 4 Detroit Lions As ‘Questionable’ For Thanksgiving Day
Jeff on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Alison on Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer
Alison on Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer
Scott on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
DropDeadFred on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
DropDeadFred on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions