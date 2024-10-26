Report: Michigan Decides on Starting QB for Matchup vs. Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for one of their biggest rivalries of the season, a home matchup against Michigan State, and they’re doing it with a shakeup at quarterback. According to sources from CBS Sports and 247Sports, the Wolverines will reintroduce quarterback Davis Warren as their starter against the Spartans. Warren, who opened the season as the starter for Michigan, will be making a comeback in the spotlight after a series of changes at the QB position throughout the season.

Why It Matters

The decision to reappoint Davis Warren as the starting quarterback is a strategic one, especially as Michigan is coming off a tough 21-7 loss to Illinois. The game against Michigan State not only has implications for the Wolverines' season but also plays a major role in the state’s intense rivalry. The Wolverines are hoping Warren can bring stability and ignite a spark against the Spartans to keep Michigan's Big Ten hopes alive.

The Quarterback Carousel in 2024

The Wolverines have seen three quarterbacks rotate in and out of the starting role this season. Warren initially led the offense for the first three games but was replaced by Alex Orji, who took over following some shaky performances. Orji’s time under center was also short-lived, as veteran transfer Jack Tuttle eventually claimed the position. However, after Michigan’s offense stalled in the loss to Illinois, head coach Sherrone Moore decided it was time to return to the familiarity of Warren.

Why Davis Warren?

Warren’s initial performances displayed promise with a mix of solid reads and the ability to execute plays efficiently. While his benching came as a surprise to some, the team may have been looking for more mobility in the pocket, which led to Orji and Tuttle’s turns at the helm.

Rivalry Game Stakes

The annual Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup carries immense weight. The Wolverines are eager to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy, which often represents more than just a game. While Michigan currently holds the upper hand in recent matchups, the rivalry remains fierce. Michigan State is equally motivated to thwart the Wolverines' Big Ten campaign.