Report: Michigan Football ‘Blue Chip’ S Myles Rowser decommits

UPDATE:

According to reports, Myles Rowser has decommitted from Michigan.

Original Report:

Let me begin by saying that this is not the first time college football recruit has decided to keep his options open and it sure as heck will not be the last.

According to reports, 2020 four-star safety Myles Rowser, who is committed to Michigan, is exploring his options.

Four-star 2022 Myles Rowser (@MylesRowser) has not officially decommitted from Michigan but is exploring other options. Clarity on a previous Rivals report. #GoBlue — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 30, 2020

Rowser, according to 247 Sports, is the No. 11 safety in the nation for the Class of 2022 and the No. 138 ranked player overall.