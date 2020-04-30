41.2 F
U of M News

Report: Michigan Football ‘Blue Chip’ S Myles Rowser decommits

Featured Video

UPDATE:

According to reports, Myles Rowser has decommitted from Michigan.

Original Report:

Let me begin by saying that this is not the first time college football recruit has decided to keep his options open and it sure as heck will not be the last.

According to reports, 2020 four-star safety Myles Rowser, who is committed to Michigan, is exploring his options.

Rowser, according to 247 Sports, is the No. 11 safety in the nation for the Class of 2022 and the No. 138 ranked player overall.

The Detroit Lions next DE just became available…if Bob Quinn acts quickly

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell
Views60

