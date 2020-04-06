40.5 F
Report: Michigan PG David DeJulius to enter transfer portal

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to a report from Josh Henschke, Michigan point guard David DeJulius intends to enter the transfer portal.

From Michigan Insider:

The Michigan Insider has learned that Michigan sophomore point guard David DeJulius will enter the transfer portal. According to sources that are familiar with DeJulius’ plans, he will be entering the portal at some point this week and has called U-M to say his goodbyes.

In an expanded role with the Wolverines this season, DeJulius played in 31 games and averaged 7.0 points a game.

