Report: Michigan PG David DeJulius to enter transfer portal

According to a report from Josh Henschke, Michigan point guard David DeJulius intends to enter the transfer portal.

BREAKING: The Michigan Insider has learned that #Michigan PG David DeJulius intends to enter the transfer portal https://t.co/sz6M0cJzVW pic.twitter.com/QGFf3hFc34 — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) April 6, 2020

From Michigan Insider:

The Michigan Insider has learned that Michigan sophomore point guard David DeJulius will enter the transfer portal. According to sources that are familiar with DeJulius’ plans, he will be entering the portal at some point this week and has called U-M to say his goodbyes.

In an expanded role with the Wolverines this season, DeJulius played in 31 games and averaged 7.0 points a game.