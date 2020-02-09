Report: Michigan State Board of Trustees expected to have emergency meeting regarding Luke Fickell

It is sounding more and more like the Michigan State Spartans have their man as Fred Heumann is reporting that the MSU Board of Trustees is expected to have an emergency meeting as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

The meeting would be to approve Luke Fickell as Michigan State’s new head football coach. Fickell is expected to get a 5-year deal worth between $25-30 million.

Nation, would this be the ideal hire for Michigan State?