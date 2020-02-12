23.4 F
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Report: Michigan State Board of Trustees to hold emergency meeting

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to multiple reports, Michigan State‘s Board of Trustees has scheduled an emergency meeting for today at 3 p.m. regarding the pending hire of Mel Tucker to replace Mark Dantonio as the Spartans’ head football coach.

News broke early Wednesday morning that Michigan State was going to be hiring Tucker, despite him turning down the job and expressing his loyalty to Colorado this past week.

According to reports, Tucker will make $5.5 million per season which is more than double what he was making at Colorado.

Money talks!

