Report: Michigan State F Xavier Tillman makes decision regarding 2020-21 season

This is some news that will be music to the ears of Michigan State fans!

According to ESPN’s Dick Vitale, Spartans forward Xavier Tillman has decided to withdraw his name from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to the Spartans for his senior season.

Tillman was one of MSU’s best players in 2019-20 and with him staying in school, the Spartans will likely be one of the favorites to win the National Championship this coming season.

Word is that Xavier Tillman will return to @MSU_Basketball & pull out of @NBADraft & that would be great news for Spartans plus for Xavier . He can elevate his stock for next year’s draft plus give MSU a super chance for a national title . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 15, 2020