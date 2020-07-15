41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
type here...

Report: Michigan State F Xavier Tillman makes decision regarding 2020-21 season

MSU News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

This is some news that will be music to the ears of Michigan State fans!

According to ESPN’s Dick Vitale, Spartans forward Xavier Tillman has decided to withdraw his name from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to the Spartans for his senior season.

Tillman was one of MSU’s best players in 2019-20 and with him staying in school, the Spartans will likely be one of the favorites to win the National Championship this coming season.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

College Sports

Report: Central Michigan athletic director Mike Alford is leaving program

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Central Michigan athletic director Mike Alford is leaving the program in August. Alford will reportedly become...
Read more
- Advertisement -
U of M News

Michigan makes announcement regarding 2020 football ticket policy

Arnold Powell - 0
On Wednesday, the University of Michigan released the following statement in regards to ticket policies if there is a 2020 football season. As you can...
Read more
MSU News

Report: Michigan State F Xavier Tillman makes decision regarding 2020-21 season

Don Drysdale - 0
This is some news that will be music to the ears of Michigan State fans! According to ESPN's Dick Vitale, Spartans forward Xavier Tillman has...
Read more
General Topic

Top 10 greatest baseball movies of all-time

Don Drysdale - 0
To be completely honest, this was a list that had a ton of movies to choose from, and it was extremely difficult to rank...
Read more

Related news

MSU News

Report: Michigan State’s latest COVID-19 test results are spotless

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, Michigan State recently conducted COVID-19 testing on 74 student-athletes and each of those results came back negative. This is obviously great news...
Read more
MSU News

Report: Big Ten to announce big changes to 2020 football schedule

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the Big Ten is expected to announced today that it will go with a...
Read more
MSU News

Rumor: 2020 Big Ten football season is a ‘No Go’

Arnold Powell - 0
UPDATE! https://detroitsportsnation.com/report-big-ten-announce-big-changes-2020-football-schedule/ddrysdale/u-of-m-news/07/09/2020/228804/ Original Report: Before I pass along the rumor I just came across, I want to be clear that this is 100% rumor at this point...
Read more
College Sports

Tom Izzo and Michigan State land 5-star prospect Max Christie

Ryan Griffin - 0
"Our cup runneth over!" - Tom Izzo probably. https://twitter.com/CBBonFOX/status/1280547218533969920 Fresh off the heels of the Emoni Bates commitment (yes, he's still committed), Michigan State men's basketball...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.