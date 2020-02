Previous reports suggested that new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was not going to retain any of Mark Dantonio‘s assistants for the 2020 season.

Well, according to MSU, Tucker will be keeping two of Dantonio’s assistants.

Excited to have @CoachMikeTress and @CoachRonBurton on the Spartan defensive staff next season! pic.twitter.com/w6kIpSlxz3 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 15, 2020