Report: Michigan State HC Mel Tucker decides to retain one of Mark Dantonio’s assistants

Previous reports suggested that new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was not going to retain any of Mark Dantonio‘s assistants for the 2020 season.

Well, according to the latest report, which was published by the Detroit Free Press, Tucker will be keeping one of Dantonio’s assistants.

Chris Solari is reporting that Tucker has decided to keep DL coach Ron Burton for his staff.

Ron Burton, an assistant for Mark Dantonio since 2013, appears to have changed his mind and will remain with the Spartans.

The Indianapolis Star reported earlier this week that Burton was heading across the Big Ten East to Indiana. But he has since informed Hoosiers coach Tom Allen he plans to stay on with Tucker at MSU, according to multiple reports.

The defensive line under Burton, who exclusively coached tackles the past three years, has been one of the big reasons for MSU’s success at stopping the run the past seven years, including the nation’s No. 1 run defense in 2018. The 28-year coaching veteran is a two-time winner of FootballScoop’s national defensive line coach of the year (2013, 2018) and coached Grand Valley State’s defensive line when it won the 2002 Division II national championship.

