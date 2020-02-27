23.6 F
Report: Michigan State HC Mel Tucker has his defensive coordinator picked out

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to a report from GoPowerCat.com, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is set to hire Kansas State‘s Scottie Hazelton to become the Spartans next defensive coordinator.

From GoPowerCat.com:

After rumors brought up K-State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton‘s name connected to openings for Michigan State’s defensive coordinator position, sources have told GoPowercat.com that Hazelton has indeed interviewed for the defensive coordinator spot on newly hired head coach Mel Tucker‘s staff in East Lansing. The source told GoPowercat that while no deal has been finalized and the job has yet to be officially accepted, K-State is anticipating Hazelton to take the job and that the offer he got from the Spartans is one that K-State, “can’t match.” Hazelton was being paid $550,000 a year at K-State.

Nation, do you think this would be a good hire by Tucker?

