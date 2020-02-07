Report: Michigan State to interview 2 coaching candidates

This past week, news broke that Mark Dantonio was stepping down as head coach of the Michigan State football team.

Ever since Dantonio made the announcement, there has been speculation as to who will he his replacement.

Well, according to reports, MSU is set to interview both Luke Fickell and Mel Tucker in the coming days.

Michigan State football coaching search: Luke Fickell, Mel Tucker set to interview https://t.co/JzgfJRosPp — David Jesse (@reporterdavidj) February 8, 2020

Nation, would you prefer Michigan State to hire one of these candidates over the other?