Report: Michigan State met with 3 candidates, only made offer to 1

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Early Wednesday morning, reports began to surface that Michigan State was hiring Mel Tucker to become their next head football coach.

According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman interviews three candidates (Tucker, Robert Saleh, and Luke Fickell) but Tucker was the only one who was offered a contract.

From The Detroit News:

Tucker was one of three candidates interviewed by MSU, and actually the first. He met with Beekman in Colorado on Friday, before Beekman flew to San Jose, California, to talk to 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, a Dearborn native. Beekman then flew to Cincinnati to interview Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, the perceived front-runner, on Sunday morning.

Only Tucker was offered a contract, according to a source close to the situation who spoke to The Detroit News. That’s not to say he was the first choice. When Beekman met with the Board of Trustees on Monday night, Fickell already had decided to stay put.

Tucker was offered the contract Tuesday morning, hours before he was meeting with Colorado donors in Denver on Tuesday night.

Nation, do you believe that Tucker was the only candidate who was offered a contract?

