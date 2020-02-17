31.5 F
Monday, February 17, 2020
Report: Michigan State’s Mel Tucker hires Spartan’s next offensive coordinator

By Don Drysdale

For years, the Michigan State offense has been pathetic. In fact, that may be putting it kindly.

The hope is that with Mark Dantonio stepping down and Mel Tucker taking over that the offense will take a step in the right direction.

That being said, Tucker is a defensive-minded coach which means his choice for offensive coordinator will be extremely important.

According to reports, Tucker has made his decision on who will be the next OC at Michigan State and he did not even have to look outside of his previous coaching staff at his previous school as he is expected to hire Colorado OC/QB coach, Jay Johnson.

At the time of publishing, this move has not yet been announced by Tucker, nor Michigan State.

Nation, do you like this hire?

